Another cold & hazy day! High pressure will maintain inversions across Northern Utah for another couple days. A series of storms will help to weaken it and bring more rain & snow by this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Near 40.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy & hazy. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.



Tuesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.