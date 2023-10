One more mild day! A strong, cold storm will bring valley rain & mountain snow across Northern & Central UT on Wednesday & Thursday. Much colder by late week, but warming up over the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before 9 am. Highs: Upper 70s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.