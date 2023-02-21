Strong storm moving in; Heavy snow & high winds expected

A major winter storm will impact the area today through Thursday. Heavy snow will be widespread with strong winds expected across the south. Another winter storm will move in later this week with the biggest impact across Southern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers developing in the morning, then changing over entirely to snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs: Mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Colder with heavy snow at times. 6-12 inches possible on the valley floor with more on benches. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy. SW winds increasing to 30-40 mph, possibly gusting near 65 mph in the afternoon and evening. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Very windy. A chance of rain in the evening, then changing to snow after midnight. Little or no accumulation expected. Lows: Mid 30s.