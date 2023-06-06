Watch Now
Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon & evening

Posted at 5:36 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 07:54:12-04

Dry air will move into SW Utah today, but moisture in place across most of the area will bring a threat of PM showers & t-storms. Some storms across northern Utah and south-west Wyoming could become severe.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & warm with showers & t-storms likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tuesday Night: Storms decreasing overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny, hot, & breezy. South winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 60.

    




    
    
    
