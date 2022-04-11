Watch
Weather

Actions

Strong winds ahead of a storm; Mountain & valley snow expected

Posted at 5:56 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 07:56:38-04

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Cloudy & warmer. Rain likely by afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Monday Night: Rain mixing with snow in the evening, then changing entirely to snow after midnight. 2 inches possible on the valley floor. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. SW winds 20-30 mph, gusting near 45 mph in the afternoon. Blowing dust possible. Highs: Upper 70s.

Monday Night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain & snow after midnight. Strong SW winds becoming NW and decreasing after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere