Strong winds ahead of a storm; Mountain & valley snow expected

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Cloudy & warmer. Rain likely by afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Monday Night: Rain mixing with snow in the evening, then changing entirely to snow after midnight. 2 inches possible on the valley floor. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. SW winds 20-30 mph, gusting near 45 mph in the afternoon. Blowing dust possible. Highs: Upper 70s.

Monday Night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain & snow after midnight. Strong SW winds becoming NW and decreasing after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

