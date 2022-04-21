Strong winds, gusts to be felt across Salt Lake Valley, much of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Gusts up 55 mph remain in the forecast as wind advisories continue throughout much of Utah, including the Salt Lake Valley.

LIVE RADAR - Track the storm with FOX 13s up-to-the-minute interactive radar

The advisories are currently in effect for the following areas:

Salt Lake Valley

Tooele Valley

Sevier Valley

The Swell

Western Canyonlands

South central Utah

In the Salt Lake area, winds from the south between 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 55 mph until the advisory expires at 10 p.m.

Like earlier in the week, dust will be blowing in causing hazy conditions.

FREE DOWNLOAD - Utah's Weather Authority app has all the storm information you need

Weather officials warn that power outages are possible due to winds blowing around unsecured objects. Drivers are asked to use extra caution on the roads during the afternoon commute.

A cold front will move across the area Friday and Saturday with temperatures dropping about 20 degrees lower than what's expected Thursday. Precipitation will begin in the west Friday morning and spread east across the entire area. Valleys will get rain with snow in the mountains dropping down to 6,000 or 6,500 feet by Friday afternoon and the evening.