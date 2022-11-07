Strong winds today; Rain & snow this week

A significant storm will bring strong winds today followed by cold, wet weather for much of the week.

Winds are out of the south and will keep temps very mild today but things will get chilly over the next few days.

Showers are possible today, but rain will most likely land in Utah late tonight and tomorrow.

The wet weather continues through midweek with temperatures cold enough for a rain/snow mix in northern valleys on Wednesday.

Snow begins in mountains tonight and continues off and on into Thursday with a couple of feet possible.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Cloudy & windy. South winds increasing to 20-30 mph, and possibly gusting up to 55 mph. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Winds decreasing. Showers are possible in the evening with rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy & breezy. SW winds increasing to 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows: Near 50.