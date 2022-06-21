Summer is off to a warm start!

SALT LAKE CITY — The first day of summer is going to be a warm one!

High pressure building back over the area will bring a warming trend over the next few days. This afternoon, temperatures along the Wasatch Front climbing about 10 degrees higher than yesterday!

A southerly flow will allow deep moisture to make its way back into the area beginning tomorrow and through the rest of the week. This first monsoonal moisture surge of the season will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly across Central & Southern Utah east of I-15.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.