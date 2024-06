Summer starts today, and with temps warming up through the weekend, it's going to feel like it! Moisture moving into Eastern Utah will bring a chance of thunderstorms tonight & tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.



Thursday: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 101.



Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.