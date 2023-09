High pressure through the region will keep the rain away and temperatures above average.

It remains dry for the next several days before a bigger storm moves in for Thursday and Friday.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny Highs: Near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.