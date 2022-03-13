Sunday's storm a mixed bag

Our next cold front moves in through Sunday morning. However, this storm will not pack in a blast of frigid air in contrast to last week's series of winter storms.

Rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains will be the storyline with mountains picking up anywhere from 4-8 inches of snow. This storm will mainly impact northern, northeastern Utah and SW Wyoming.

Another storm hits Wednesday bringing the same results.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Rain in the valleys, snow in the mountains. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday Night: Brief snow showers. Lows: Low 30s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

St. George

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Upper 60s

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.