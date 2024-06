A strong cold front move through yesterday and it feels like it! Much cooler today with any lingering canyon winds decreasing. Temps climb back near normal tomorrow just in time for Juneteenth!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & cool. Highs: Near 70.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.