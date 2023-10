It's going to stay sunny & mild through Wednesday. Take advantage of it! A strong cold front will cross the area Wednesday night into Thursday, ushering in cold, wet weather through the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Slightly cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid to Upper 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.