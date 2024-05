It's going to be cooler behind the weak cold front that moved in yesterday. Temps will gradually warm up again on Friday and Saturday. Another weak, mainly dry cold front will move in Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly sunny & cooler. Highs: Low 70s.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 50s.

Friday: Becoming sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.