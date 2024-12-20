Watch Now
Sunny day ahead of potential snow and rain this weekend

We are waking up with a light haze over the valley before becoming a mostly sunny day for most of Utah. Showers are possible Sunday with a stronger chance for snow and rain on Monday. Wednesday will be a white Christmas for a good portion of the state.

Salt Lake City
Friday- 50 degrees with mostly sunny and partly hazy skies. Hits 29 degrees overnight.
Saturday- Sunny and hazy skies with a high of 53. 32 degrees overnight.

St. George
Friday- 62 degrees and very sunny. Temperatures cool off overnight at 33 degrees.
Saturday- Another sunny and warm day with the high at 62

