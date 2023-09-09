Sunny for some... rain for others

Some moisture moving in for the weekend with a chance for mountain showers on Saturday with more scattered rain and thunderstorms across central and southern Utah for Sunday.

Some of the rain could hit the southern end of the Wasatch Front for Saturday night. A better chance for rain for the middle of the week. Toasty temps for Saturday though with temps cooling a bit for Sunday

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

Sunday. Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

St. George

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, slight chance for a shower. Highs: Mid 90s.