Sunny & hot up north; Storms in the south

High pressure will keep it hot and dry across Northern and Central Utah today, while monsoonal moisture will return to the south. Showers and thunderstorms across Southern Utah could bring heavy rain and lead to flash flooding.

Moisture will move north across the rest of the area Wednesday and stay in place through the weekend. It'll still be warm, but temperatures will drop back down below average by the second half of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Some storms could bring heavy rain. Highs: Near 100.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers & t-storms are most likely in the evening, then decrease after midnight. Lows: Mid 70s.