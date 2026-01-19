Sunny & mild MLK Day; Weak storm later this week

No holiday from cold morning temps! Even so, it's going to be mostly sunny today with temps climbing near normal for late January. Good news if you've got the day off or doing any service projects for Martin Luther Kind Jr. Day!

Mild weather is expected for most of the week. Unfortunately, valley inversions will develop again by tomorrow with increasing haze and poor air quality for much of the week. Luckily, inversions are expected to be as strong as last week.

A weak storm could bring light rain & snow by the end of the week and break up the inversions.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 30.

