It doesn't feel like December! High pressure will keep it mild & dry through tomorrow with valley inversions developing. A series of storms will bring rain, snow, & better air quality later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.



Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.