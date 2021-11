High pressure will keep it mild and dry this week. It will also help to maintain modest inversions, resulting in poor air quality and valley haze. A weak weather system will brush by tomorrow and bring a few clouds to the north along with slightly cooler temperatures.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.