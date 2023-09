It's looking like summer again! High pressure will keep it dry along with a warming trend through the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.