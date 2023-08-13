Sunny skies ahead

Drier air tracking in for northern Utah as we keep the chance of rain restricted in southern Utah.

Chance of afternoon thunderstorms will be in play for the south throughout the week. That moisture moves northward by the weekend.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 92.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.

Monday. Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorm. Highs: Near 96.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 75.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 90s.

