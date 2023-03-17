Watch Now
Sunny St. Patrick's Day, warm weekend

Posted at 5:27 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 07:50:49-04

The "luck of the Irish" will shine over Utah on St. Patrick's Day, with a beautiful day in store for the holiday with great weather.

Temperatures will be cool, but conditions will be sunny as high pressure will keep things dry with a gradual warming trend throughout the weekend.

However, a new storm is expected to move in Monday, which is the first day of spring, and bring with it a cool, wet weather pattern for most of next week with a chance for valley snow by Wednesday or Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

