Sunny St. Patrick's Day, warm weekend

The "luck of the Irish" will shine over Utah on St. Patrick's Day, with a beautiful day in store for the holiday with great weather.

Temperatures will be cool, but conditions will be sunny as high pressure will keep things dry with a gradual warming trend throughout the weekend.

However, a new storm is expected to move in Monday, which is the first day of spring, and bring with it a cool, wet weather pattern for most of next week with a chance for valley snow by Wednesday or Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.