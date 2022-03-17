Sunny St. Patrick's Day; Another storm this weekend

It's going to be sunny today, so we've got the luck of the Irish for St. Patrick's Day!

High pressure building over the area will give us a break from any storms for the next few days. It's going to gradually warm up with temperatures climbing into the mid 60s along the Wasatch Front by Saturday.

The next storm will move in Saturday night and Sunday, bringing widespread precipitation. It'll start out as rain in the valleys and then change over to snow by Sunday afternoon. Valley snow amounts might be minor, but could still have an impact on travel along I-15 from Salt Lake to Cedar City.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & cool. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.