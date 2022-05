Sunny start to the week; More rain on the way!

Posted at 5:44 AM, May 02, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY Monday: Partly cloudy & warmer. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 70s. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain showers. NW winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Near 40. ST. GEORGE Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Low 80s. Monday Night: Mostly clear. SW winds 10-20 mph in the evening. Lows: Mid 50s.

