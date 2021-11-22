Sunny start to the week; Snow possible tomorrow

High pressure over Utah will keep it sunny & cool today with temperatures climbing a few degrees higher than Sunday. A weak storm will approach from the Pacific NW tomorrow. Out ahead of it, moisture will get drawn north into Southern Utah and bring about a 20% chance of snow showers to the Southern Mountains in the afternoon. Very little if any accumulation is expected. As the storm swings by the north, light mountain snow showers will be possible Tuesday evening. Less than an inch of snow is expected above 7,000 ft. Travel is not expected to be impacted.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.