Sunny & warmer today, so looking good for your Memorial Day plans! There's a slight chance of t-storms the next few days, but with a gradual warming trend, it's going to feel like summer!

SALT LAKE CITY

Memorial Day: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Memorial Day: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app