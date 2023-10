High pressure will keep it warm & dry today. A weak storm will brush by tomorrow & bring slightly cooler temperatures by the middle of the week. It'll warm up again by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.