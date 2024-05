Prev Next

Posted at 5:42 AM, May 16, 2024

Sunny & warmer today. A weak, mainly dry cold front moves in late tomorrow. Gusty winds are possible along with isolated showers. Slightly cooler, but still mild this weekend. SALT LAKE CITY Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s. ST. GEORGE Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.