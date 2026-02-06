Sunny weekend; Storms next week!

It's going to feel more like spring than winter this weekend!

High pressure will keep it mild & dry with temperatures climbing well above average. Valley inversions will also continue this weekend with valley haze and moderate air quality.

Finally some changes early next week! A cold front will bring valley rain & mountain snow late Monday into Tuesday. Precipitation will be most widespread across the north. It may be a fast-moving storm, which could limit accumulation. As of now, it looks like there could be 6 to 14 inches of snow over the northern mountains and 3 to 10 over the higher terrain of central & southern Utah.

A series of storms next week will keep it cool and unsettled with at least a chance of light precipitation.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy & warm. Highs: Near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

