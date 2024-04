High pressure building over Utah will bring sunny, warmer weather today. A weak cold front will stall over Northern Utah by mid-week, holding temps steady. Then arming up again this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 60s.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.