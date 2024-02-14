Sweet weather today; Wet & stormy tomorrow

Today's weather will be Valentine from Mother Nature! A storm will bring valley rain & mtn. snow to the north tomorrow. After a break on Friday & Saturday, active weather begins early next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow overnight. Lows: Upper 30s.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs: Upper 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.