Sweet weather today; Wet & stormy tomorrow

Posted at 5:53 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 07:56:40-05

Today's weather will be Valentine from Mother Nature! A storm will bring valley rain & mtn. snow to the north tomorrow. After a break on Friday & Saturday, active weather begins early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.

Wednesday Night:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow overnight.  Lows:  Upper 30s.
Thursday:  Rain likely.  Highs:  Upper 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Upper 50.
Wednesday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
Thursday:  Becoming mostly sunny.  Highs:  Near 60.

    




    
    
    
