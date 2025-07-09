Sick of the heat? Relief is on the way!

Hot & dry again today! Winds will increase ahead of a cold front & create high fire danger over SW Utah. Temps behind the front will drop about 10 degrees tomorrow, then climb again this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: Near 100.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of dry t-storms in the evening. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 108.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app