Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sick of the heat? Relief is on the way!

Sweltering today; A little relief tomorrow- Wednesday, July 9
Posted
and last updated

Hot & dry again today! Winds will increase ahead of a cold front & create high fire danger over SW Utah. Temps behind the front will drop about 10 degrees tomorrow, then climb again this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: Near 100.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of dry t-storms in the evening. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 108.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere