Temperature records could be shattered during scorching Utah weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Temperature records aren't expected to just be broken in northern Utah over the weekend, they could be shattered.

FOLLOW THE HEAT: Download the FREE Utah Weather Authority app to track dangerous temperatures across Utah

A heat wave blanketing most of the state will keep the mercury in thermometers in the triple-digits with no break in sight. In addition, the hot weather combined with windy conditions and low humidity has placed half of Utah under a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger through Saturday evening.

Temperatures in Salt Lake City are forecast to reach 105 degrees on Saturday, which would beat the old mark of 102 degrees set back in 1994.

FOX 13's Dani Ruberti has the complete weather forecast below

Friday/Weekend Forecast from Dani Ruberi

Residents are advised to be prepared to protect themselves should they be outside. The UV Index which forecasts the expected risk of overexposure to UV radiation from the sun will be in the "Very High" range for the next few days, meaning people should limit their time outside and wear a hat and sunscreen when doing so.

In regards to the fire dangers in the west Utah desert region, the Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or are imminent, according to the National Weather Service. Winds up to 30 miles per hour with 35 mile per hour gusts are expected.