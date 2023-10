High pressure will keep it warm & dry for the rest of the week. Temps will climb well above average by the weekend! The next storm will bring showery & cooler weather by the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.