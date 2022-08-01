Temperatures are finally dropping!

Ready for some relief from the heat?

Moisture moving into Northern Utah will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms today. As a result, it'll finally cool off a little bit!

Thunderstorms are still possible across the south, but likely won't be as widespread as the last few days. It'll dry out tomorrow, but more wet weather is possible again by late in the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Rain is most likely in the evening, but there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight as well. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.