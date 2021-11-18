Temperatures bounce back!

High pressure over the area will help temperatures across Northern Utah climb several degrees higher than yesterday, while it'll be slightly warmer across the south. Clouds will increase this evening, making it a challenge to view the partial lunar eclipse overnight. A weak storm will brush by late Friday and bring a chance of light valley rain and mountain snow to the north.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Low 50s.

Thursday Night: Cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.