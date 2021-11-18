Watch
Weather

Actions

Temperatures bounce back!

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:16 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 07:37:19-05

High pressure over the area will help temperatures across Northern Utah climb several degrees higher than yesterday, while it'll be slightly warmer across the south. Clouds will increase this evening, making it a challenge to view the partial lunar eclipse overnight. A weak storm will brush by late Friday and bring a chance of light valley rain and mountain snow to the north.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Low 50s.

Thursday Night: Cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere