Temperatures bouncing back!

A gradual warming trend is expected as high pressure builds over the area. The warming will be halted by a weak weather system moving through late Wednesday. This will also cause winds to increase on Thursday. It'll stay sunny through the weekend with temperatures climbing back above average again by Saturday and Sunday. So, as of now, the weekend is looking good!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 70s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.