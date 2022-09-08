Temperatures dropping; Smoke increasing!

The heatwave is finally winding down!

High pressure which has brought record heat for the last several days is starting to weaken. A cold front will move across Northern Utah this evening, bringing cooler temperatures tonight and tomorrow. Smoke from out of state wildfires will also drift in behind the front.

Moisture will increase across Southern Utah this weekend and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Moisture will likely increase all across the area next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & cooler. Patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.