Temperatures keep climbing; Records likely

It's finally feeling like spring!

High pressure building over the area will keep it dry and maintain a warming trend. Temperatures will climb higher each day through the weekend, with record highs becoming likely across most of Utah.

Cooler, wet weather is expected early next week. Valley rain will become widespread on Monday and Tuesday. Even though it'll get colder, temperatures will be warm enough for snow levels to hover around 8000 feet.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.