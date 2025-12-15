Temperatures remain above average, but storms moving in

When it comes to the weather, it'll be a quiet start to the week as once again, mild temperatures across Utah remain well above average for this time of year.

However, the valley haze seen in northern Utah will weaken on Tuesday and break up by the middle of the week as some storms brush by the area.

A new storm is forecast to impact the northern third of the state on Wednesday, but it will remain warm enough to only bring rain to the valleys, although snow is expected for the higher elevations.

Those areas impacted by the storm get a break on Thursday, but then more wet weather is forecast for Friday and Saturday for both northern and central Utah.

As of Monday, neither of the systems affecting the weather looks like a big storm. Snow may mix with rain in valleys at times, but no snow on the valley floor is expected.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app