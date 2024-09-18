Temps bounce back; Another storm on the way

A cool September day, but luckily temps will gradually rebound over the next few days. A weak storm brushing by to our south by the end of the week could bring a few showers to Southern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & slightly warmer. Highs: Low 70s.



Wednesday Night: Clear & cool. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

