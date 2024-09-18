Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temps bounce back; Another storm on the way

Posted
and last updated

A cool September day, but luckily temps will gradually rebound over the next few days. A weak storm brushing by to our south by the end of the week could bring a few showers to Southern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & slightly warmer. Highs: Low 70s.

Wednesday Night:  Clear & cool.  Lows:  Lower 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 80s.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 50s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere