Warmer today, but a quick-hitting storm brings a chance of more showers to the north tonight & early Friday. A fast warm-up is expected Saturday ahead of colder, wet weather on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy & warmer. SW winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.