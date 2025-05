A weak storm will brush by Northern Utah with scattered showers & t-storms possible along the Utah/Idaho border. It's going to be sunny across most of the area & warm up over the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 70.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

