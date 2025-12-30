Temps bouncing back; Stormy by New Year's

Quiet weather across Utah as 2025 winds down!

High pressure building over Utah will keep it dry & help it warm back up above average today. The down side is that developing valley inversions will bring an increase in valley haze as air quality declines. Luckily, air quality will improve again as we head into the new year.

Breezy south winds will help temps climb even higher on Wednesday, keeping it relatively mild for any outdoor New Year's Eve celebrations. It'll likely stay dry through midnight along the Wasatch Front, but precipitation is expected to develop across SW Utah Wednesday evening and then become widespread across most of the area overnight and into New Year's Day.

It's going to be another relatively warm storm, so it looks like we'll get another round of rain in the valleys with snow above 8,000 - 9,000 ft.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: Low 40s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

