Ready for a warm-up? High pressure will keep it sunny & help temps climb above average today & tomorrow. A storm moves in Thursday and brings cooler, wet weather for the second half of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny by afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.