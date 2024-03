Spring is officially here and it's going to feel like it! High pressure will keep it warm and mostly dry for the next few days. A strong storm will bring colder, wet weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 60s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.