It's going to keep warming up through mid-week! Two weather systems will merge & bring widespread cooler, wet weather by Thursday & Friday. Improvement expected by Easter weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 70s.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app