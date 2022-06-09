It's still spring, but it feels like summer!

SALT LAKE CITY — The swimming pools are going to get crowded over the next few days!

High pressure building over Utah will keep a warming and drying trend going through Saturday. Temperatures will be about 10-20 degrees above average with near record heat possible on Friday and Saturday.

A strong cold front will cross the area Monday, bringing cooler temperatures all across the area. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible across the north.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & hot. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 102.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.