Watch
Weather

Actions

It's still spring, but it feels like summer!

Hot weather is here and there are excessive heat warnings.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 08:44:58-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The swimming pools are going to get crowded over the next few days!

High pressure building over Utah will keep a warming and drying trend going through Saturday. Temperatures will be about 10-20 degrees above average with near record heat possible on Friday and Saturday.

A strong cold front will cross the area Monday, bringing cooler temperatures all across the area. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible across the north.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & hot. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 102.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere