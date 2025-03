We're not done with the warm weather yet! High pressure will keep a significant warming trend going through Thursday. A cold front will usher in cooler, wet weather on Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.



ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app